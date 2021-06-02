The authorities in Singapore have ordered airlines to ensure that the flyers landing in the country carry a negative Covid-19 test report.

"Airlines must not allow a passenger to board the flight to Singapore if that passenger fails to produce the result of the required PCR test or if the result of that PCR test is positive," said Margaret Tan, the security director at the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore.

"They will be responsible to carry a person who is denied entry into Singapore back to the point of departure," Tan added.

The measure also applies to Singapore citizens and permanent residents (PRs).

Those who arrive without a valid negative test result may be denied entry, the ministry said, adding that PRs and long-term pass holders who fail to comply may have their permit or pass cancelled.

According to the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority's (ICA) SafeTravel website, those travelling by plane or boat will have to present their test result at the air and sea checkpoints upon arrival in Singapore.

Previously, only long-term pass holders and short-term pass visitors entering Singapore were required to present a negative Covid-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test report.

Meanwhile, Singapore Airlines (SIA) has said passengers will be required to show their service agents a valid negative test certificate taken within 72 hours of their travel.

“Passengers who are unable to produce a valid certificate will not be permitted to board the flight," a news report quoted an airline spokesperson as saying.

However, those who are unable to get Covid-19 tests done in time will be allowed to book another flight without incurring further penalties, the SIA said.

“Complimentary re-booking is available for passengers who are unable to meet the requirements in time, subject to seat availability," said the SIA spokesperson.

Moreover, a growing number of public places, including hotels, eateries and shopping malls are being noted as clusters for spreading Covid-19, according to media reports.

Some of these places have been or are being shut down for sanitisation while people having visited these places are urged to go for coronavirus tests.

Covid-19 tests are also being carried out on residents of apartment blocks in public housing estates where some coronavirus infections have been reported and traced while students are being vaccinated as Singapore implements tough safety measures to control the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday, Singapore reported 18 confirmed cases of coronavirus, 15 of which were in the community (local).

The other three were imported cases, one from India and two from the Philippines.

To date, Singapore has recorded 62,069 Covid-19 cases while 61,481 people have fully recovered.

Thirty-three people have died from complications due to the disease, said the Health Ministry.

With inputs from agencies.

