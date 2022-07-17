Singapore Open Super 500: PV Sindhu beats Wang Zhi Yi; third title in 2022

Singapore Open Super 500: PV Sindhu beats Wang Zhi Yi; third title in 20221 min read . 12:31 PM IST
The title run will be a big boost for PV Sindhu, who will leading the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham.
The title run will be a big boost for PV Sindhu, who will leading the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham.
Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu on 17 July lifted the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy after outwitting China's Wang Zhi Yi in an intense women's singles final.
Double Olympic medallist P V Sindhu on 17 July lifted the Singapore Open Super 500 trophy after outwitting China's Wang Zhi Yi in an intense women's singles final.
In the hard-fought title clash, Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to come up trumps 21-9 11-21 21-15 against the 22-year-old Wang, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist.
In the hard-fought title clash, Sindhu managed to stay strong in the key moments to come up trumps 21-9 11-21 21-15 against the 22-year-old Wang, the reigning Asian Championships gold medallist.
The title run will be a big boost for Sindhu, who will leading the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham.
The title run will be a big boost for Sindhu, who will leading the Indian charge at the Commonwealth Games, starting July 28 in Birmingham.
On 16 July, Sindhu reached the finals after defeating Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semifinals in Singapore. Sindhu was at her most dominant in the game, as she warded off the Japanese challenge within two straight games 15-21, 7-21.
On 16 July, Sindhu reached the finals after defeating Japan's Saena Kawakami in the semifinals in Singapore. Sindhu was at her most dominant in the game, as she warded off the Japanese challenge within two straight games 15-21, 7-21.
Earlier, PV Sindhu had overcome a strong challenge from her Chinese rival Han Yue 17-21 21-11 21-19 in a contest lasting 62 minutes to book her semifinal berth on Friday.
Earlier, PV Sindhu had overcome a strong challenge from her Chinese rival Han Yue 17-21 21-11 21-19 in a contest lasting 62 minutes to book her semifinal berth on Friday.
In January this year, Sindhu won the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International tournament.
In January this year, Sindhu won the women's singles title at the Syed Modi International tournament.
At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, top-seed Sindhu defeated Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the summit clash that lasted for 35 minutes.
At the Babu Banarasi Indoor Stadium, top-seed Sindhu defeated Malvika Bansod 21-13, 21-16 in the summit clash that lasted for 35 minutes.
Then later in March, India's ace shuttler claimed the Swiss Open 2022 women's singles crown at St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel.
Then later in March, India's ace shuttler claimed the Swiss Open 2022 women's singles crown at St. Jakobshalle arena in Basel.
Battling it out at court 1, the double Olympic medallist Indian Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes
Battling it out at court 1, the double Olympic medallist Indian Sindhu defeated Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand by 21-16, 21-8 in 49 minutes
This was her third title of the season -- having won two Super 300 crowns in Syed Modi International and Swiss Open -- and an addition to her brimming cabinet which has a gold, two silver and two bronze medals from the World Championships besides two Olympic medals.
This was her third title of the season -- having won two Super 300 crowns in Syed Modi International and Swiss Open -- and an addition to her brimming cabinet which has a gold, two silver and two bronze medals from the World Championships besides two Olympic medals.
(With inputs from agencies)
(With inputs from agencies)