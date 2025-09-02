Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to make three-day visit to India; meet President Murmu, PM Modi, visit Rajghat

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong will begin a three-day official visit to India on Tuesday, September 2, his office announced. Lawrence Wong will be visiting India on the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is Lawrence Wong’s first visit to India and also coincides with the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two nations.

Prime Minister Wong will be accompanied by Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance Jeffrey Siow, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and for Trade and Industry Gan Siow Huang, and officials from the Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Transport, and Ministry of Digital Development and Information.

In a statement, Singapore PMO said, “Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will make an Official Visit to India (New Delhi) from 2 to 4 September 2025, at the invitation of Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Wong’s introductory visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of Singapore-India diplomatic relations and reaffirms Singapore and India’s mutual commitment to strengthen ties.”

In Delhi, PM Wong is likely to meet several leaders, including Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda, and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Speaking of Lawrence Wong's schedule in India, the Singapore PMO said, “Prime Minister Wong will call on President of India Droupadi Murmu and meet Prime Minister Modi, who will host a Banquet Lunch. Prime Minister Wong will receive separate calls by Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers Jagat Prakash Nadda, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of External Affairs Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan, and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.”

PM Wong is also scheduled to visit the Rajghat to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.

PM Wong will also meet overseas Singaporeans in New Delhi at a reception to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Singapore-India diplomatic relations and Singapore’s 60th year of independence (SG60).

He will also engage a group of Indian business leaders in a closed-door roundtable.