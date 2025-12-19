Singapore Police say no foul play suspected in Zubeen Garg’s death; probe ongoing

New Delhi: The Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Friday said that investigations into the death of Zubeen Garg are still underway and that, based on findings so far, no foul play is suspected, the news agency ANI reported.

In an official statement, the SPF said the probe is being conducted under the Singapore Coroners Act, 2010. Once the investigation is completed, the findings will be submitted to the State Coroner, who will conduct a Coroner’s Inquiry (CI). Hearings for the inquiry are currently scheduled for January and February 2026, the ANI reported.

“The Singapore Police Force is aware of online speculation surrounding the circumstances of Mr Zubeen Garg’s death, as well as reports in Indian media regarding developments in India,” the statement said. “Based on our investigations so far, the SPF does not suspect foul play in the death of Mr Garg.”

The police clarified that a Coroner’s Inquiry is a fact-finding process to establish the cause and circumstances of death, and that its findings will be made public after the hearings conclude. The SPF also urged the public not to speculate or circulate unverified information while the investigations are ongoing.

Garg had travelled to Singapore to attend the North East India Festival (NEIF). He died under mysterious circumstances on 19 September while swimming in the sea. Following his death, the Assam government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, the news agency reported.

Earlier this month, the SIT submitted a chargesheet at the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Kamrup, Guwahati, on 12 December. The main chargesheet runs into around 2,500 pages and is supported by nearly 12,000 pages of documents. The court has fixed 22 December as the next date of hearing.

In connection with the investigation, the SIT has arrested seven people, including event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Garg’s cousin Sandipan Garg, and two personal security officers, Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya.

According to the Assam Police, four of the accused namely Mahanta, Sharma, Goswami and Amritprava Mahanta — have been charged with murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).