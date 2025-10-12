Singapore police seek 'vital information' in Zubeen Garg death probe: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday said that police in Singapore have sought “vital information” from the family of late singer Zubeen Garg as part of their ongoing investigation into his death last month.

Speaking to PTI in Guwahati, Sarma said the state government has already gathered the requested inputs and shared them with authorities in Singapore. “Yesterday, the Singapore Police sent some vital queries to his family. We have collected those inputs and forwarded them to the Singapore authorities. They are investigating the case very seriously,” the chief minister said.

Sarma did not disclose the nature of the information requested.

Investigation Underway Under MLAT Garg, one of Assam’s most celebrated cultural icons, died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had travelled to attend the 4th edition of the North East India Festival.

The Indian government has invoked the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore to ensure full cooperation in the probe. Sarma said the Assam Police and Singapore authorities are both actively investigating the case.

“The way the Assam Police has been active, the Singapore Police is also equally active. They want to give us a proper report after a thorough inquiry,” he said.

The chief minister added that several queries from Assam investigators remain pending with Singapore. “Whatever information or statements we need related to the crime scene, we have sent our request through the Union Home Ministry under MLAT. These are now with the Singapore Attorney General’s office,” he said.

SIT Issues Fresh Summons A Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is leading the probe into Garg’s death. Assam Police recently issued fresh summons to 10 members of the Assam Association Singapore after they failed to appear before investigators by the October 6 deadline.

Only one person, Rumkamal Kalita, has appeared so far and was questioned for over 24 hours. Sarma said many others have now assured the police of their cooperation.

