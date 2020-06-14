Singapore's Mapletree buys part of Chakan warehouse for $45 million

The warehouse is still under construction and is targeted at Chakan’s well-established automobile manufacturing industrial area hosting plants of Bajaj Auto Ltd, Mercedes Benz, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd and Volkswagen, besides several auto component makers. “This is a sale of 0.7 million sq ft of the park," said the first of the two people, requesting anonymity. “There are no tenants yet for the warehouse, but that will change within the next 12 months when construction is over."