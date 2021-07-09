Singapore will not take the same approach as the U.K. and U.S. for mass reopening, but neither will it keep the sort of restrictive outlook that China and Australia have adopted, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said.

Instead, Singapore will pursue a “middle path," Ong said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin, where mitigation measures will be maintained while the country opens up progressively.

Singapore has rapidly expanded vaccinations in recent weeks, opening immunization to almost everyone 12 and older. The result has been a surge in vaccinations where the city-state now has one of the best vaccination rates in Asia and has administered more first doses than New York and London.

Government leaders here for more than a year pursued a relatively-successful “Covid-Zero" strategy that limited severe cases and deaths with strict border controls, mandatory masks and aggressive social distancing and contact tracing efforts.

Mass vaccination will be the key to reopening in a world where Covid-19 probably can’t be eradicated, the government has said, with a goal of eventually being able to manage Covid like influenza.

Singapore is on track to hit its goal of two-thirds of the population fully vaccinated by National Day, August 9, although Ong warned that herd immunity may be elusive because of more highly-transmissible variants of the disease.

