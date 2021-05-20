The Singapore government has decided to issue general correction directions to Facebook and Twitter over the circulation of statements regarding presence of a new variant of coronavirus in the country.

"There is a false statement circulating online by multiple media outlets and social media platforms, which implies that a new, previously unknown variant of Covid-19 originated in Singapore and/or risks spreading to India," read a statement by Singapore's ministry of health.

It went on to assert that the mentioned claims are false and that there is no new "Singapore variant of Covid-19".

"Neither is there evidence of any variant that is ‘extremely dangerous for kids’. The strain that's prevalent in recent weeks is B.1.617.2 variant which originated from India," the ministry said.

"Existence and spread of the B.1.617.2 variant within India predates detection of the variant in Singapore, and this has been publicly known and reported by various media sources from as early as 5 May 2021," it added.

The government thus stated on Thursday that it will send anti-misinformation directions through the office of Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA) to Facebook, Twitter and SPH Magazines Pte Ltd.

"All of them are required to carry the correction notice to all end-users in Singapore," it said.

The government had earlier as well stated that there is no truth in the references in reports about a new Singapore variant of coronavirus.

Kejriwal's tweet

The statement had come after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal requested the Indian government to suspend flights to and from Singapore with immediate effect as he warned of a possible new strain of the novel coronavirus detected in the city-state.

He said the strain is suspected to affect children.

In a Twitter post, Kejriwal had hinted that the alleged new strain could mark the advent of the third wave of Covid-19 in the country.

“The new form of Covid-19 that has come to Singapore is being said to be extremely dangerous for children. In India, it may come as a third wave," the CM wrote on Twitter in Hindi.

"My appeal to the Central government: 1. Air services with Singapore be cancelled with immediate effect 2. Priority on vaccine options should be worked out for children too," he added.

Singapore's response

Following this, the Singapore government summoned the Indian high commissioner to convey a strong objection to Delhi CM's tweet.

The high commissioner clarified that the Delhi CM had no competence to pronounce on Covid variants or civil aviation policy.

Moments later, India foreign minister S Jaishankar took to Twitter to write: "Singapore and India have been solid partners in the fight against Covid-19. Appreciate Singapore's role as a logistics hub and oxygen supplier. Their gesture of deploying military aircraft to help us speaks of our exceptional relationship."

"However, irresponsible comments from those who should know better can damage long-standing partnerships. So, let me clarify - Delhi CM does not speak for India," he added.









