Singapore Tourism Board launches new campaign for India

NEW DELHI: It is nearly time for Indian families to embark on summer holiday travels, and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and Singapore Airlines along with their destination partners, have announced a campaign to welcome back Indian families to the popular island destination.
The campaign, “Enjoy Your Family Times Now in Singapore" presents a host of reimagined family experiences for the school holiday season.
India has been one of the top source markets for visitor arrivals into Singapore and family travel has featured highly as an audience segment.
With the easing of covid-induced travel curbs, fully vaccinated travellers will not have to quarantine when they arrive in Singapore and will only need to present a negative pre-departure covid test upon arrival. The covid safety protocols have also been relaxed significantly in the city, it said in a statement.
The campaign has been curated keeping in mind the traditional travel peak during school holidays and will run from mid-April to 30 June 2022. Indian family travellers will also get deals on airfares on Singapore Airlines, for children below 12 years of age.
The promotion includes offers from Sentosa Development Corporation, Resorts World Sentosa, Gardens by the Bay, Mandai Wildlife Group, Marina Bay Sands, Jewel Changi Airport and travel experiences platform Pelago, etc.
GB Srithar, regional director, India, Middle East & South Asia, said, “Singapore is a top-of-mind family destination among Indian travellers…After a hiatus of two years, we are excited to invite Indian travellers to a reimagined Singapore with new and familiar favourite experiences with top notch hygiene and safety standards."
This is STB India’s first major campaign post-pandemic involving several fulfillment partners like Pelago, MakeMyTrip, EaseMyTrip, Thomas Cook, SOTC and FCM to promote the campaign here.
Sy Yen Chen, General Manager India for Singapore Airlines, added, “With international travel having resumed from India, it is once again possible for families to plan a summer vacation together, and what better destination than Singapore?…We are seeing strong demand for travel to Singapore, and our special 50% discount on airfares for children."
Chew Tiong Heng, Divisional Director, Business and Experience Development, Sentosa Development Corp., said, “…With new attractions that were only recently unveiled and our year-long celebration of Sentosa’s 50th anniversary, visitors can look forward to a refreshed Sentosa, with even more diverse offerings to delight all age groups."
Jean Choi, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Mandai Wildlife Group, said, “While international borders were closed, we took the opportunity to innovate and refresh the offerings at our parks. We are excited to welcome travellers from India again and for them to experience meaningful encounters with our animal family after a gap of two years."
Some attractions are offering 50% discount on admission fees for children under 12 years including Singapore Zoo, River Wonders, Night Safari, Jurong Bird Park, Gardens by the Bay (Flower Dome, Cloud Forest and Floral Fantasy), SkyPark at Marina Bay Sands, Changi Experience Studio and various attractions on Sentosa island including iFly, Madame Tussauds, Luge and Adventure Cove Waterpark at Resorts World Sentosa etc.
According to a report published by the government titled ‘Outbound Travel & Tourism International’, India’s outbound tourism market is expected to hit $9 billion by 2025. An estimated 25 million Indians traveled overseas in 2017. India has 28 million passport holders who are potential travelers. Europe commands about 20% of all Indian outbound departures.
