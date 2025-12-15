Singapore warns its citizens living in Delhi as air quality slips into ‘severe’ category

Singapore’s High Commission in New Delhi on Monday issued a health and safety advisory for its nationals residing in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region) following the implementation of the most stringent anti-pollution measures.

The move comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) invoked Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) on 13 December, in response to a sharp deterioration in air quality.

In a social media post on X, Singapore's Ambassador to India, Simon Wong, said Singapore nationals in Delhi-NCR should pay close attention to local health advisories and pollution-related restrictions.

The post also carried an advisory.

"In light of the Indian Central Pollution Control Board invoking Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan, the Singapore High Commission has issued the following advisory for Singapore nationals in the Delhi NCR, " said the post.

The High Commission has warned that the dense smog, causing low visibility, could disrupt air travel. Advisories have been issued by Indira Gandhi International Airport and various airlines, and travellers are advised to check flight status directly.

Air pollution hits alarming levels On Monday, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI), as reported by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), stood at a hazardous 452 ('Severe' category) in the morning, following a similar reading of 461 on Sunday. Several areas recorded alarming levels, with Anand Vihar at 493 and Wazirpur hitting the maximum possible AQI of 500.

On Saturday, the CAQM had ordered the implementation of GRAP Stage 4 after Delhi's AQI neared the 'Severe ' threshold of 450, triggering the toughest emergency pollution measures.

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe ' Air Quality (Delhi AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the CAQM stated.

Key measures and warnings GRAP Stage 4 mandates heavy restrictions on construction and industrial activities.

Offices and schools are advised to transition to hybrid or online modes.

Residents, especially the elderly, children, and those with heart or respiratory conditions, are strongly urged to stay indoors and wear masks when venturing outside.