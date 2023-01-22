Singaporean diplomat Bilahari Kausikan to deliver Atal Behari Vajpayee Memorial lecture1 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 07:52 PM IST
- Kausikan, who is currently chairman of the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore, was formerly Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore
The Ministry of External Affairs has invited veteran Singaporean diplomat Bilahari Kausikan to deliver the third Atal Behari Vajpayee Memorial Lecture. The event will be organised on 23 January 2023.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×