Singaporean diplomat Bilahari Kausikan to deliver Atal Behari Vajpayee Memorial lecture

Kausikan, who is currently Chairman of the Middle East Institute at the National University of Singapore, was formerly Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore. From 1995 to 1998, Kausikan also served as Singapore’s Ambassador to the United Nations. A career diplomat, Kausikan joined Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 1981. He served as Ambassador to Russia, Finland, Canada and Mexico before taking charge of the Foreign Ministry.