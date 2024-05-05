Singapore-India ties: SICCI foresees stronger relations under new leadership of Lawrence Wong
SICCI Chairman Neil Parekh highlighted Deputy Prime Minister Wong’s significant contributions to strengthening bilateral relations, particularly through co-chairing the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable.
The Singapore Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI) is optimistic about the future of Singapore-India relations with Lawrence Wong poised to become Singapore’s next Prime Minister on May 15. SICCI Chairman Neil Parekh made the announcement during the chamber's centenary celebrations.