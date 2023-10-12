Singapore's RV Capital marks first close of India private credit fund
The Singapore-based alternative asset manager launched the India Credit “Plus” fund in June with a target corpus of ₹400 crore and a green-shoe option for a similar amount
Singapore-based RV Capital Management’s India arm on Thursday announced the first close of its maiden performing private credit fund, having raised about a quarter of the target corpus. The alternative asset manager launched the India Credit “Plus" fund in June with a target corpus of ₹400 crore and a green-shoe option for a similar amount. “Performing credit" means lending to companies that are running their business on an ongoing basis, have a long track-record and are profitable at the Ebitda level.