Singer Diljit Dosanjh dedicates his Vancouver concert to late Sidhu Moose Wala

Diljit Dosanjh also paid tribute to late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. ‘This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers’ was written in the background of singer’s Vancouver concert.
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has dedicated his Vancouver concert to the late Sidhu Moose Wala, who was shot dead in Punjab on 29 May.
He also paid tribute to late kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Sandhu and Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu. ‘This Show Is Dedicated To Our Brothers’ was written in the background of singer’s Vancouver concert.
Several videos from the musical gala have surfaced online in which Diljit is seen crooning special tracks in the beloved memory of Sidhu Moose Wala.
He also shared a glimpse of his performance on his social media profile with caption ‘One Love.’
This heartfelt gesture has left fans emotional.
One user wrote, “Thanks and respect for Tribute to @iSidhuMooseWala and call for Unity of #Punjabi Community," a Twitterati wrote. “Tribute to @iSidhuMooseWala by @diljitdosanjh mad respect you brother .. you stole the show."
Verre Sachi dil jeet liye fer huge respect waheguruji humesha chad di kala vich rakhe thonu, another user wrote.
“Big respect for Diljit after tonight. Dedicated the concert to Sidhu Moosewala, Deep Sidhu, and Sandeep Sandhu. Sold out Rogers Arena and brought the entire Punjabi culture under one roof. No one can do it like him. Man truly is the GOAT @diljitdosanjh," a social media user heaped praises on Diljit.
Earlier on 18 June, Drake too, in his own radio show, paid a poignant homage to Sidhu Moose Wala on the air, playing several of the dead Punjabi singer's songs.
Last month, Sidhu Moose Wala was killed in a drive-by shooting in Punjab's Mansa district's Jawaharke village. The incident occurred a day after the Punjab police withdrew his security, along with that of 423 others.
In December 2021, the singer became a member of the Congress party. On 20 June, a Delhi Court granted 14 days custody of three accused, including two shooters, to Delhi Police in connection with Moose Wala's murder case. These accused are allegedly associated with Lawrence Bishnoi Gang. Vacation Judge Sanjay Khanagwal of Patiala House Court sent Priyavrat alias Fauji, Kashish alias Kuldeep and Keshav Kumar in custody of Special cell of Delhi police till July 4.
Delhi police arrested Priyvrat, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana and Keshav Kumar a resident of Bathinda in Punjab yesterday. Police has recovered arms and ammunition in large quantity from the accused persons.
Delhi police arrested Priyvrat, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish a resident of Jhajjar in Haryana and Keshav Kumar a resident of Bathinda in Punjab yesterday. Police has recovered arms and ammunition in large quantity from the accused persons.