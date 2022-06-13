Singer Moose Wala murder case: Pune police nab shooter Santosh Jadhav

Kulwant Kumar Sarangal ,Additional Director General ( Law and order ) is expected to brief media on the development on Monday morning. Pune rural police arrested Mahakal, a member of the Bishnoi gang, last week in a case of MCOCA registered against him at Manchar police station. He was also interrogated by Delhi Police Special Cell and Punjab Police in connection with the Moose Wala murder case. Mumbai Police also grilled Mahakal in connection with a threat letter to scriptwriter Salim Khan and his actor-son Salman Khan. Pune rural sent multiple teams to Gujarat and Rajasthan last week to trace Jadhav, the official said.