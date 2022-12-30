Singer Bismil has criticised IndiGo for handling his luggage improperly. The video of an Indigo employee “throwing" his expensive instruments has been shared by the sufi singer on his Instagram account. He conveyed his disappointment over the abuse by Indigo ground workers as seen in the video. According to Bismil, the way airline employees handle musical instruments is upsetting.

This is exactly how indigo treat our instruments! Indigo! You need to respect our instruments," Bismil wrote. The singer’s post has received strong response as many have come up and slammed the airline for mishandling the instruments.

"We had literally told them that please deal the instruments with care and paid 30K extra for our extra baggages. All my fellow artists, please be careful when you give your bags to IngiGo (sc)," the singer wrote.

“They should have proper systems for handling luggage and especially fragile items. Even my makeup vanity at times along with lights is mishandled by the staff. @indigo.6e pls create good systems for managing the luggage delivery and handling with care," wrote one user.

“This is really humiliating..every time we got these videos on social media but they are like daalte raho post hum nie sunne wale…they have to understand these are not fill of clothes, these baggage are fill of our hard earned money, futures, and emotions too," wrote another.

“This is really disappointing. Airlines have *FRAGILE* tags, but that is even more risky, because in the agreement where you sign, they state that any damages are not covered in it. They just don't care," comes from another user.

Earlier, a video of an verbal altercation between a passenger and a member of the IndiGo flight crew went popular on social media. The altercation reportedly occurred over food on the airline's Istanbul-Delhi trip, according to the individual who recorded the video and posted it on Twitter. The airline responded by claiming that the passenger engaged in inappropriate behaviour while aboard and insulted a flight attendant, forcing the crew lead to step in.