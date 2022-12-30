Singer slams IndiGo for 'mishandling' expensive music instruments after paying ₹30,000 extra2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2022, 10:42 AM IST
Sufi singer Bismil conveyed his disappointment over the abuse by Indigo ground workers.
Singer Bismil has criticised IndiGo for handling his luggage improperly. The video of an Indigo employee “throwing" his expensive instruments has been shared by the sufi singer on his Instagram account. He conveyed his disappointment over the abuse by Indigo ground workers as seen in the video. According to Bismil, the way airline employees handle musical instruments is upsetting.