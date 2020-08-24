Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continues to be on life support, but stable: Hospital

Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam continued to be on ventilator and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) support in intensive care unit (ICU), informed MGM Healthcare, Chennai, where he is admitted.

"His current clinical condition is stable and he continues to be closely monitored by our multidisciplinary clinical team," the hospital statement added.

After issuing a statement that his father has tested negative for the virus and he is stable, the singer's son Charan, later in a video message, came up with an explainer and asked everyone to refrain from rumour-mongering.

Charan, also a filmmaker, said he usually provided updates on his father's health after he had a discussion with the medical team from the hospital.

“I usually post Appa’s health updates after I have a discussion with the medical team from the hospital. But, unfortunately, I am forced to put up a post in the morning. I am the only one who gets the information about dad. All information comes to me first and only then I post it to the media. Today, unfortunately, rumours are going around that dad has tested negative for COVID," said Charan in the video.

He added that regardless of whether his father was "COVID negative or positive" he continued to be on ventilator and ECMO (a heart-lung assistance machine) support.

"He is stable fortunately," he said and hoped that the stability factor would help his early recovery.

On August 5, the 74-year old Balasubrahmanyam confirmed testing positive for COVID-19 with 'mild' symptoms through a video message posted on his official Facebook page.

In the video, the singer detailed about having a little "discomfort" for two days, stating he had chest congestion along with cold and on-off fever, which led him to get tested for the virus.





