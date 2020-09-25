Singer SP Balasubrahmanyam dies at 74 in Chennai

Veteran playback singer SP Balasubrahmanyam aka SPB, battling the novel coronavirus since last month, passed away on 25 September. He was 74.

Taking to Twitter, Director Venkat Prabhu, who is close to SP Charan and his family, shared SPB's death news. Balasubrahmanyam breathed his last at 1:04 pm on Friday.

MGM Healthcare Hospital, where the veteran singer was admitted, has released a statement. "With profound grief, we regret to inform that S P Balasubrahmanyam had passed away on September 25 at 13:04 hours. We express our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, well-wishers and admirers," read their statement.

SP Balasubrahmanyam is survived by wife Savitri and his two kids, Pallavi and SP Charan. The Veteran playback singer's last rites will be performed by his son, Charan.

SPB's untimely death has come as a huge shock for the South entertainment industry. Everybody is shocked to know that the singer with an infectious smile is no more. Celebs and fans took to social media to express their grief.

Condolences pour in

Anil Kapoor said, "Great human being and an incredible singer...lucky to have had him dub for me...give his voice to my performances in my first Telugu and Kannada film...SP Balasubrahmanyam will be missed truly...my heartfelt condolences & prayers to the family..."

South music composer Harris Jayaraj wrote, "Oh, God! My heart is broken to pieces along with crores of music lovers hearing his demise. But, I may get back only by the songs he left for us. My condolences to families, Friends of #SPBalasubrahmanyam Garu."

Union Minister Piyush Goyal wrote, "Saddened at unfortunate demise of legendary singer SP Balasubrahmanyam. The Padma Bhushan awardee has made lasting contribution to nation's rich musical legacy. His melodious voice will live on through his songs. My condolences to his friends, family & fans."

The legendary singer's condition deteriorated on 23 September and he was deemed extremely critical, the hospital treating him said.

"His condition in the last 24 hours has deteriorated further warranting maximal life support and he is extremely critical," Assistant Director (Medical Services), MGM Healthcare, Dr Anuradha Baskaran earlier stated.

Kamal Haasan visits SPB at hospital

Actor Kamal Haasan, who shares a special bond with SPB and his family, went to the MGM Healthcare Hospital to visit the legendary singer. Kamal Haasan reportedly met SPB's family members and enquired about his health condition.

Kamal Haasan and SPB's friendship go back a long way as the two have worked in several films. In the month of August, Kamal Haasan and others including Rajinikanth, Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman organised a mass prayer meet for SPB's speedy recovery.

SPB had earlier worked as a singer, actor, music director, dubbing artist and film producer in several languages. He was a multi-talented person. Throughout his career that spanned for over five decades, SPB had recorded more than 40,000 songs in several languages.

