The 29-year-old popular Punjab singer was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. Sidhu was a member of the Congress Party.
Singer-turned-politician, Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in by an unidentified shooter in a firing incident that took place in Punjab's Mansa district on Sunday. The 29-year-old popular Punjab singer was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead. Sidhu was a member of the Congress Party.
Sidhu's death comes a day after the Punjab government had withdrawn the security for more then 420 people including him.
He had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab election 2022 with a Congress ticket from the Mansa district.
Here are five key things to know about Sidhu Moose Wala.
1. Born on June 11, 1993, Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also popularly known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was an Indian singer, rapper, actor, and politician associated with Punjabi music and Punjabi cinema. He was born to a Sikh family in the Mansa district of Punjab, India. He was the son of father Bhola Singh and mother Charan Kaur. He graduated in Electrical Engineering in 2016.
2. Moose Wala was seen as controversial due to his lyrical style which often promoted gun cultures and also hurt many religious sentiments. However, his music was popular not just in India but also witnessed global recognition. His tracks Moosetape in 2021, reached the global charts of Canadian Hot 100, UK Asian, and New Zealand Hot charts.
3. He faced legal challenges because of his songs that promoted gun culture and had inflammatory and inciting lyrics. In 2020, the then Punjab government led by Captain Amarinder Singh had booked Moose Wala under Arms Act for allegedly promoting gun culture in one of his songs. Also, during the pandemic, he was booked over a video that allegedly showed him along with some other police, firing an AK-47 rifle on a firing range. The police were suspended after the videos went viral.
4. Even when he was busy with his music career, Moose Wala was no stranger to politics. He would actively campaign for his mother Charan Kaur, who won the sarpanch election from Moosa village in December 2018. He joined Congress on December 3, 2021, for the Punjab assembly election in 2022.
5. Sidhu lost the election to Aam Aadmi Party's Vijay Singla by a margin of 63,323 votes. He had obtained only 20.52% of votes from the Mansa constituency. During the 2022 election, notably, a case was filed against Moose wala under Section 188 of IPC for holding a door-to-door campaign in the Mansa constituency which was violating the code of conduct.
