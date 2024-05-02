Singer Uma Ramanan passes away at 72

Tamil playback singer Uma Ramanan, 72, passes away in Chennai. Survived by singer-husband AV Ramanan and son Vignesh Ramanan.

Renowned playback singer Uma Ramanan, who predominantly sang in Tamil, passed away at 72 in Chennai on Wednesday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

She is survived by her singer-husband AV Ramanan and her son, Vignesh Ramanan.

India Today in a report mentioned that Ramanan was a trained classical singer and appeared in more than 6,000 concerts in 35 years. Song Poongathave Thalthiravai in the Nizhalgal film catapulted her to fame. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some of her famous songs for Ilaiyaraaja include 'Bhoopalam Isaikkum' from 'Thooral Ninnu Pochchu', 'Aanandha Raagam' from 'Panner Pushpangal, 'Kanmani Nee Vara' from 'Thendrale Ennai Thodu', 'Ponn Maanae' from 'Oru Kaidhiyin Dairy', 'Aagaya Vennilave' from 'Arangetra Velai' and 'Sri Ranga Ranganathanin' from 'Mahanadi', among others.

Her last song was 'Kannum Kannumthan Kalandaachu' for Vijay's 'Thirupaachi'.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!