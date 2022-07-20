Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised with head injury

Singer Zubeen Garg hospitalised with head injury1 min read . 04:46 PM IST
- Zubeen Garg had complained of uneasiness yesterday night. Reports say the singer fell down in the washroom of a resort
Singer and music composer Zubeen Garg has been hospitalised after he fell and became unconscious at a resort in Dibrugarh on Wednesday. Garg was flown to main city Guwahati in an air ambulance today evening.
He had complained of uneasiness yesterday night. Reports say the singer fell down in the washroom of a resort.
He was rushed to a private super speciality hospital where an MRI scan was done on Garg. He suffered no injury and he had an epileptic fit, a senior specialist of the hospital Rana Barua was quoted as saying by PTI.
Garg is currently normal and a team of doctors from various departments are attending on him, Barua added.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Dibrugarh deputy commissioner to ensure the "best possible medical treatment" of the singer.
Sarma also directed Health Minister Keshab Mahanta to supervise the medical facilities being provided to the singer. If required, he may be taken outside of Guwahati by an air ambulance for better treatment.
Garg shot to fame with the song 'Ya Ali' from the Emran Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer 'Gangster', followed by several hits including 'Dil tu hi bataa' from Krrish 3.
The 52-year-old singer has several solo albums to his credit, including 'Chandni Raat', 'Chanda', 'Sparsh' and others. He composed music for several films in Assamese, Bengali, Hindi and other languages of the state and is a popular singer of Bihu songs in Assam.
Garg has also acted and directed in several films, among which 'Kanchanjunga', 'Mission China', 'Dinabandhu', 'Mon Jai' were super hits. He has a huge fan following in the state and patronises several fan clubs named after him, which are involved in several social and humanitarian activities.
