Singh, at 88, draws praises for role in House panel on finance

“It is an extraordinary privilege and I am very fortunate to have had the opportunity to work with the honourable former Prime Minister in the standing committee on finance. We greatly benefited from his wisdom and experience in all of our consultations. He has unmatched experience as the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India, as the former illustrious finance minister, and of course as the honourable former prime minister of the country," Jayant Sinha, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, who chairs the finance committee said in an interview.