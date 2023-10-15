Singham Again: Deepika Padukone joins Rohit Shetty's cop universe, Singham Again, as ‘violent’ police officer
On the occasion of the first day of Navratri, 'Singham Again' director Rohit Shetty unveiled the first look of actor Deepika Padukone as the lady cop Shakti Shetty.
Here comes Navratri. Here comes Durga! On the first day of Navratri, the makers of the upcoming action thriller Singham Again presented the first look of actor Deepika Padukone as the lady officer Shakti Shetty.
