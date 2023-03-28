Single booking platform for AirAsia India, Air India Exp

Passengers will now be able to make and manage bookings, and check into AirAsia India and Air India Express for both domestic and international flights, on an all-new integrated website: airindiaexpress.com. “In the coming months, the airlines will continue integrating other internal systems and, eventually, their air operating permits and regulatory posts," the parent company, Air India, said in a statement.

