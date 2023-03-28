Single booking platform for AirAsia India, Air India Exp

Single booking platform for AirAsia India, Air India Exp1 min read . 12:09 AM IST
New Delhi: The Tata Group has integrated the reservation system and customer interface of AirAsia India and Air India Express, taking the airlines one step closer to form a single low-cost platform.
On 27 March, the two airlines migrated to a single, unified reservation system and website, adopting common social media and customer support channels.
Passengers will now be able to make and manage bookings, and check into AirAsia India and Air India Express for both domestic and international flights, on an all-new integrated website: airindiaexpress.com. “In the coming months, the airlines will continue integrating other internal systems and, eventually, their air operating permits and regulatory posts," the parent company, Air India, said in a statement.
The Tata Group announced the merger of the two airlines in November 2022. AirAsia Bhd exited the Indian budget airline carrying its name, after the Tatas agreed to buy its 16.67% stake in AirAsia India for ₹155.65 crore. According to the agreement, the airline can continue to use ‘AirAsia’ brand name for 12 months.
The Tata Group plans to complete the merger of AirAsia India with Air India Express in about 12 months. The merged entity will be rebranded as Air India Express.
The group is hopeful of revenue, cost, and operational benefits through the integration. The new Air India Express will focus on leisure-oriented and price sensitive markets while improving connectivity between key domestic cities and Air India’s fast expanding international network, the company added.
“This new Air India Express, operating both domestically and internationally using systems optimised for low-cost airlines, gives the Group a much stronger LCC platform," CEO & MD, Air India Mr. Campbell Wilson said.
AirAsia India flies to 19 destinations across the country while Air India Express operates to 14 international destinations from 19 Indian cities.