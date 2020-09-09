Single-day tally in Delhi crosses 4000 cases, crosses 2 lakh cases

NEW DELHI : The single day tally of new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday crossed 4,000 in Delhi, which is the highest single day tally in over two months. With this the total number of cases of Covid-19 crossed 2 lakh.

Delhi, which once had the highest number of cases among states had seen a sharp decline in cases. However, over the last week there has been a rapid increase in the total number of cases which some experts are calling a second wave. On Wednesday, Delhi reported 4,039 cases taking the total cases to 2,01,174. There have been 4,638 deaths due to the disease and 1,72,763 people have recovered from it. Currently, there are 23,773 active cases of covid-19 in Delhi.

This comes as India is the fourth phase of unlock where restrictions have been further reduced.

On Wednesday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal held a review meeting on the Covid-19 situation in the national capital and directed senior health officials and government officials to take all possible measures to stop the spread of the virus. He said that all precautionary guidelines along with social distancing norms must be followed. As cases continue to rise, Kejriwal said information regarding availability of beds, ventilators, emergency and oxygen beds in hospitals should be updated at the Corona app and no patient should face difficulty.

“The Delhi Model of controlling Corona is being discussed widely across the country. We have been able to contain the spread of Corona in Delhi after the efforts of the two crore people of Delhi. I am sure that we will be able to do it this time as well with the people's support. In the last few days, we have doubled the testing in Delhi and are encouraging everyone to get tested since a doctor's prescription is no more required to get tested. If any hospital is experiencing any issues, they can directly reach me and I will extend all possible help in this regard," Kejriwal said.

Over the last week, Delhi government has increased testing from 20,000 a day to 40,000 a day.

In June, when Delhi last reported over 4,000 cases, there was serious shortage in availability of beds and access to tests. This had put the government under the scanner. At the time, union home minister Amit Shah had held various meetings with Delhi government officials to increase beds.

