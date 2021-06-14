Single dose of Covishield elicits stronger immunity in persons cured of covid

NEW DELHI : Single-dose of Covishield vaccine elicits a stronger immunity in individuals recovered from SARS-CoV-2 infection compared with those having no prior exposure, indicated a study published in the International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

The researchers enrolled over 280 healthcare workers who were vaccinated between 16 January and 5 February 2021, at AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, for enumerating neutralizing antibodies and memory T- and B-cells. Participants who were RT-PCR positive for SARS-CoV-2 and recovered formed the previously infected group, and participants who were RT-PCR negative formed the no prior exposure group. All participants were given Covishield—the AstraZeneca vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India.

“All the seropositive or seronegative participants developed neutralizing antibodies by day 28 after the first dose of Covishield. The previously infected group mounted greater antibody response to a single dose of Covishield vaccine compared with the no prior exposure group," the study said.

The study also reported higher memory T and B-cell responses in addition to higher antibody response with a single dose of Covishield given at 3–6 months after recovery from covid-19.

“These results suggest protective immune memory in previously exposed individuals after a single dose of vaccine. Such individuals could mount memory recall response on a subsequent encounter with antigen as they have developed adaptive immune memory," said the study.

“Thus, individuals who have had covid-19 and recovered would have adequate protection with a single dose of vaccine. Our results demonstrate evidence to support a single-dose vaccination strategy for previously infected individuals to increase coverage and protect a larger number of populations," the authors said adding that all the individuals with no prior exposure to covid-19 would be required to take the second vaccination dose. In addition, longitudinal follow-up studies are necessary to assess the longevity of protective memory to determine the timing of the second dose, the study said.

The study findings assume significance against the backdrop that during the second covid-19 wave when cases were growing exponentially; the vaccination rate took a downturn. As of 27 April, when the growth rate of active infection was about 5% and the growth of vaccinated people was just 1.4%. The researchers have argued that if a single dose could induce adequate immunological memory in previously infected individuals in addition to a higher neutralizing activity, the second dose could be diverted to vaccinate and protect a larger population. Scientists aimed to assess immunological memory in previously infected individuals after a single dose of vector-based vaccine.

“The results show that people who got infected with covid-19 need not take two doses of vaccine yet with a single dose can develop robust antibody and memory cell response at par with two-doses for those who didn’t get the infection. This will significantly help at a time when there’s a shortage of vaccine in the country and more people can be covered using the saved doses," said Dr D. Nageshwar Reddy, chairman, AIG Hospitals, and one of the co-authors in the study.

“Once we attain the requisite number of people vaccinated for achieving herd immunity, these patients who got infected and received only one dose can take the second dose of the vaccine. At this point, all our strategies should be directed at the widespread distribution of available vaccines and to include the maximum number of people at least with a single dose," he said.

