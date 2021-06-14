Single dose of Covishield elicits stronger immunity in persons cured of covid

“Thus, individuals who have had covid-19 and recovered would have adequate protection with a single dose of vaccine. Our results demonstrate evidence to support a single-dose vaccination strategy for previously infected individuals to increase coverage and protect a larger number of populations," the authors said adding that all the individuals with no prior exposure to covid-19 would be required to take the second vaccination dose. In addition, longitudinal follow-up studies are necessary to assess the longevity of protective memory to determine the timing of the second dose, the study said.