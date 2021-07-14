Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study

A new study has claimed that a single dose of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is enough to generate a stronger antibody against coronavirus. The new study, published in the journal Cell Reports Medicine, compared the effects of one and two shots of Sputnik V on SARS-CoV-2-specific antibody responses in 289 healthcare workers in Argentina.

The study found that 94% participant who had received first dose of Sputnik vaccine dose, developed virus-specific immunoglobulin G (IgG) antibodies within 3 weeks.

Three weeks after the second dose, all volunteers with no prior infection generated IgG antibodies.

The IgG antibodies are most common type of antibody found in the blood.

The research further showed that IgG and neutralising antibody levels in previously infected participants were significantly higher after one dose than those in fully vaccinated volunteers with no history of infection.

A second dose did not increase the production of neutralising antibodies in previously infected volunteers.

The high antibody levels after a single dose in naive participants suggest a benefit of delaying second dose administration to increase the number of people vaccinated, researchers said.

The researchers noted that evidence from other vaccines offers support for the one-shot approach.

The AstraZeneca vaccine, for example, shows 76% efficacy after a single dose, and the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines may induce sufficient immunity in previously infected individuals after one dose, with no apparent benefit of an additional dose, they said.

"Due to limited vaccine supply and uneven vaccine distribution in many regions of the world, health authorities urgently need data on the immune response to vaccines to optimize vaccination strategies," said study senior author Andrea Gamarnik of the Fundacion Instituto Leloir-CONICET in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

"The peer-reviewed data we present provide information for guiding public health decisions in light of the current global health emergency," Gamarnik said.

