Single highest one day spike of 6,477 COVID-19 cases in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram reported the maximum of 814 cases, followed by Malappuram with 784, while Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thrissur each reported over 600 cases. Kollam and Alappuzha each had over 550 cases and Kannur and Palakkad, 419 each. The least number of cases, 74, was recorded in Wayanad. Meanwhile, a total of 3,481 people were discharged today after testing negative for the infection, taking the total number of those cured to 1,11,331, the minister said. At least 2,15,691 persons are under observation, out of whom 27,426 are in isolation wards of various hospitals. While 12 regions were classified as hot spots, 14 were removed from the list and currently there are 652 hot spots in the state. Thiruvananthapuram, the capital district has 8,842 patients, the highest in the state, followed by Kozhikode with 5,146 and Ernakulam with 5,031. Kollam District has 4,001 cases.