Single-minded pursuit of reform is critical to vision of New India

So, we need to move towards global per capita income levels. Gaps exist within India as well. Some areas are much richer than others. This is the second gap we must overcome. As the Prime Minister wrote in his foreword to the Strategy for New India @ 75 document, the objective of a New India is to create an ecosystem that enables each and every Indian to reach their full potential. To realize this vision, a single-minded pursuit of growth, reforms, and resilience is necessary. We must ensure that this growth is inclusive, sustainable, and regionally balanced. Delivering high quality health and education by leveraging technology, complemented by investments in physical infrastructure are key to this vision.