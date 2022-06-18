Single use plastic ban: CPCB issues lists of items prohibited from 1 July

Single use plastic ban: CPCB issues lists of items prohibited from 1 July2 min read . 05:11 PM IST
- The ban includes manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single use plastic items.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), government body under the Ministry of Environment, on 18 June issued a list of measures to to ban identified Single Use Plastic items by 30 June, 2022.
According to the new circular, a ban will be imposed on single use plastic items -- having low utility and high littering potential -- will be imposed from July 1, 2022. The ban includes manufacture, import, stocking, distribution, sale and use of single use plastic items.
Items included in the banned list are:
a) Plastic Sticks: ear buds with plastic sticks, plastic sticks for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice- cream sticks, polystyrene (Thermocol) for decoration.
b) Cutlery items: plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straw, trays
c) Packing/wrapping films: Wrapping or packing films around sweet boxes, invitation cards, and cigarette packets.
d) Other items: Plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, stirrers.
Earlier, CPCB had sent directions to at national, state and local level to curb the supply of identified items. Additionally, directions have been issued to SPCB and PCCs to modify or revoke consent to operate issued under air or water act to industries engaged in banned SUP production.
Apart from the following measures, the CPCB issued directions to e-commerce companies leading single use plastic sellers or users, and plastic raw material manufacturers with respect to phasing out of identified single use plastic items.
Amid the deadline for a nationwide ban on single-use plastic fast approaching, beverage manufacturers and industry associations have yet again petitioned the government to allow a gradual phasing out of plastic straws for small packs of juice, fizzy drink and milk-based beverage.
Companies said the imposition of the ban from 1 July would lead to several challenges such as supply constraints and making arrangements for alternative items, such as imported paper straws, as well as an increase in costs.
Action Alliance for Recycling Beverage Cartons (AARC), which represents Coca-Cola India, PepsiCo India, Parle Agro, Dabur, Diageo and Radico Khaitan, among others, said the transition could lead to losses of ₹3,000 crore in sales for the industry.
