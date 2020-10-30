Home >News >India >Single-use plastic to be banned in Ambala from 1 Nov
The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has listed 14 banned plastic products. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint
The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has listed 14 banned plastic products. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint

Single-use plastic to be banned in Ambala from 1 Nov

1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2020, 08:17 AM IST Staff Writer

Single-use plastic and polythene bags will remain prohibited in Ambala, with effect from November 1,

Single-use plastic and polythene bags will remain prohibited in Ambala, with effect from November 1, the Secretary of Municipal Corporation, Ambala City said on Thursday.

"Awareness is being created among people and announcements are also being made. Polythene and single-use plastic are lethal," he said.

"Single-use plastic and polythene are being banned from November 1. Shopkeepers are being requested not to use polythene bags to give goods to customers. Customers should refuse to accept such bags. If they don't agree, they will be penalised," he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout