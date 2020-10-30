Single-use plastic to be banned in Ambala from 1 Nov

Single-use plastic to be banned in Ambala from 1 Nov1 min read . 08:17 AM IST
Single-use plastic and polythene bags will remain prohibited in Ambala, with effect from November 1, the Secretary of Municipal Corporation, Ambala City said on Thursday.
"Awareness is being created among people and announcements are also being made. Polythene and single-use plastic are lethal," he said.
"Single-use plastic and polythene are being banned from November 1. Shopkeepers are being requested not to use polythene bags to give goods to customers. Customers should refuse to accept such bags. If they don't agree, they will be penalised," he added.
