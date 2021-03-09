As many as 20,19,723 Covid-19 vaccine shots were administered to beneficiaries in India between Monday and Tuesday, the health ministry has said.

This is the most number of vaccinations that have been carried out in the country in 24 hours.

India's has so far given 2,30,08,733 anti-Covid jabs to the residents.

The vaccination drive in India had begun on 16 January, when only healthcare workers were getting inoculated. It was later to expanded to include frontline workers in February.

The second phase of the drive commenced on 1 March. People above the age of 60 or those above 45 with comorbidities are also availing vaccinations now.

India's Covid caseload

The country clocked in 15,388 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,12,44,786. This is the lowest number of fresh cases recorded in the country in last five days.

There are 1,87,462 active cases currently while the total number of people who have recovered from the disease stands at 1,08,99,394. As many as 16,596 people recuperated in the last 24 hours.

India also saw 77 deaths, a decline from Monday when 97 fatalities were reported.

Boost to vaccination drive

Following a sluggish start, India’s Covid-19 vaccination drive -- one of the world’s biggest -- jumped nearly four-fold in the second phase.

The initial lukewarm response -- due in part to the controversial approval of a homegrown vaccine before it had completed clinical trials -- faded as the drive got a crucial public endorsement from the inoculation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to reports.

Some of the biggest companies operating in the country have said they will cover the costs of vaccination for their employees and families, including Accenture Plc, Infosys Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd., owned by Asia’s richest man Mukesh Ambani.

“With your support, we will soon be able to put this pandemic behind us," Nita Ambani, a director at Reliance and wife of Mukesh, said in a letter to employees seen by Bloomberg.

“A large number of people are coming," Azad Moopen, the chairman of Dubai-based Aster DM Healthcare Ltd., which operates 13 private hospitals in India, said in an interview Friday. But there’s still a “huge gap" to be bridged for India to reach its vaccination targets.

