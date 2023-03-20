India saw a single-day rise of more than 918 fresh COVID-19 cases , while the active cases increased to 6,350, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday. A total of 918 fresh cases were reported in the county in a span of 24 hours.

According to the ministry data updated at 8 am, the infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,96,338). The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,806, with four latest fatalities -- two reported by Rajasthan, one by Karnataka and one death reconciled by Kerala. A total of 92.03 crore tests for detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 44,225 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.

The active cases now comprise 0.01 per cent of the total cases, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.8 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,59,182, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, the data said.

According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore total vaccine doses (95.20 crore Second Dose and 22.86 crore precaution dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 236 new cases of coronavirus that raised the tally of infections to 81,39,737, an official from the state health department said. The toll remained unchanged at 1,48,428, while the count of recoveries reached 79,90,001 after 92 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, the official said.

With a fatality rate and recovery rate of 1.82 per cent and 98.16 per cent respectively, the state is now left with 1,308 active cases, he said. Mumbai reported 52 new cases, while 33 persons tested positive for the infection in Thane city, the official said.

Mumbai circle reported 109 fresh cases, followed by Pune with 69 Nashik 21, Kolhapur and Akola 13 each, Aurangabad 10 and Nagpur two, he said. At least 3,834 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted to 8,65,46,719, the official said