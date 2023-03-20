Single-day rise of 918 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, daily positivity at 2.08%2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 10:12 AM IST
- According to the ministry's website, 220.65 crore total vaccine doses (95.20 crore Second Dose and 22.86 crore precaution dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive
India saw a single-day rise of more than 918 fresh COVID-19 cases , while the active cases increased to 6,350, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Monday. A total of 918 fresh cases were reported in the county in a span of 24 hours.
