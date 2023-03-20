Single-day rise of 918 fresh COVID-19 cases in India, daily positivity at 2.08%

According to the ministry data updated at 8 am, the infection tally stands at 4.46 crore (4,46,96,338). The country's COVID-19 death toll has increased to 5,30,806, with four latest fatalities -- two reported by Rajasthan, one by Karnataka and one death reconciled by Kerala. A total of 92.03 crore tests for detection of Covid have been conducted so far with 44,225 tests conducted in the last 24 hours.