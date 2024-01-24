News
Single-dose HPV jab is enough to prevent cervical cancer, Indian study finds
- The main focus of the research is to study the long-term antibody response after a single dose of the HPV vaccine
New Delhi: A single-dose human papillomavirus vaccination (HPV), especially given to adolescent girls in the age group of 10-14 years, can help prevent cervical cancer, says a new study published in the journal Human Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics.
