Single-dose HPV jab is enough to prevent cervical cancer, Indian study finds

“There was a prior vaccine available in India which is Gardasil (developed by Merck and Co), and now there is an indigenous vaccine which is similar, named Cervavac. Single dose vaccine (of Gardasil) even if given upto the age of 20 years is still effective. However, it is not the same case for Cervavac (which recommends two doses)," said Dr Neerja Bhatla, head, obstetrics and gynaecology, AIIMS Delhi and co-author of the study.