In a significant development, Hyderabad-based pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said that the single-dose Sputnik Light vaccine can submit Russian safety data for approval in India.

Sputnik Light is a one-shot Covid-19 vaccine from the makers of Sputnik V and is yet to be approved in the country.

If approved for use here, the Sputnik Light coronavirus vaccine is likely to be priced at around ₹730 approximately.

Earlier today, the Centre's Subject Expert Committee (SEC) denied permission to Dr Reddy's Laboratories for conducting Phase 3 trials of the Russian Sputnik Light vaccine in India.

After launching Sputnik V, Russia had introduced a new single-dose vaccine called Sputnik Light in May this year.

Earlier reports said that Dr Reddy's in talks with the Centre for a speedy launch of the Sputnik Light vaccine in India.

There were also claims that all stakeholders, including the Russian manufacturer and its Indian partners, being directed to fast-track the application and regulatory approval procedures for the vaccine.

Sputnik Light vaccine efficacy

The RDIF had earlier said that the Russian Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine demonstrates 78.6% to 83.7% efficacy among the elderly, as per real-world data collected by the Ministry of Health of the Buenos Aires province (Argentina).

Sputnik Light has also been developed by the Russian Ministry of Health, the Gamaleya National Research Centre of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

Russia has registered four homegrown Covid-19 vaccines -- Sputnik V, EpiVacCorona, CoviVac and in May Sputnik Light.

