Single-screen theatres brace for litmus test

“While the central government has announced 100% capacity in cinemas, a lot of states are yet to give the green signal due to threats in their own regions. We presume producers can’t release big films only in specific territories," said Pravin Chalikwar, a director at Priti Cinemas, a single-screen theatre in Parbhani, Maharashtra, who is yet to reopen his cinema but has been asked to pay 50% of the total electricity charges, including that for the lockdown period by the local board. That is a struggle for him given his dwindling savings and no clarity on what he can play till big films arrive.

