Single-use plastic ban: Delhi govt takes steps to identify barriers

The agency will be tasked with identifying and quantifying different types of SUP items used in Delhi and estimate their fraction in total plastic waste generation
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Delhi government, which announced to phase out single-use plastics (SUP) from July 1, decided to conduct a study to find out potential barriers against the same. An agency will be appointed for the survey which will be directed to conclude the study within 6 months.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi government, which announced to phase out single-use plastics (SUP) from July 1, decided to conduct a study to find out potential barriers against the same. An agency will be appointed for the survey which will be directed to conclude the study within 6 months.
The agency will be tasked with identifying and quantifying different types of SUP items used in Delhi and estimate their fraction in total plastic waste generation over the last three years. And accordingly suggest alternatives in different categories, including their economic and feasibility studies. It will also suggest market models to encourage entrepreneurship in manufacturing and distribution of alternative items.
The agency will be tasked with identifying and quantifying different types of SUP items used in Delhi and estimate their fraction in total plastic waste generation over the last three years. And accordingly suggest alternatives in different categories, including their economic and feasibility studies. It will also suggest market models to encourage entrepreneurship in manufacturing and distribution of alternative items.
The littering hotspots
The city government has also asked the Sriram Institute of Industrial Research to conduct a survey to identify littering hotspots and quantify plastic waste generation in the city as it inches close to the June 30 deadline for phasing out of 19 SUP items. The survey will cover all 11 districts in Delhi and will have to be completed within four months.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The littering hotspots
The city government has also asked the Sriram Institute of Industrial Research to conduct a survey to identify littering hotspots and quantify plastic waste generation in the city as it inches close to the June 30 deadline for phasing out of 19 SUP items. The survey will cover all 11 districts in Delhi and will have to be completed within four months.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The institute has been tasked with surveying all renowned, major commercial establishments, malls, market places, shopping centres, cinema houses, restaurants, tourist locations, places of worship, colleges, schools, office complexes, hospitals, and other institutions.
The institute has been tasked with surveying all renowned, major commercial establishments, malls, market places, shopping centres, cinema houses, restaurants, tourist locations, places of worship, colleges, schools, office complexes, hospitals, and other institutions.
It will have to prepare an inventory of stockists, retailers, sellers, street vendors, vegetable and fruit markets and importers dealing in bulk in SUP items and conduct district-wise mapping of generation, collection, and processing of plastic waste, and identify producers engaged in their production in the informal sector.
It will have to prepare an inventory of stockists, retailers, sellers, street vendors, vegetable and fruit markets and importers dealing in bulk in SUP items and conduct district-wise mapping of generation, collection, and processing of plastic waste, and identify producers engaged in their production in the informal sector.
The 19 banned items
Meanwhile, the state government is slated to run a campaign to ensure compliance with the ban on 19 identified single-use plastic items starting July 1. The identified SUP items include earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, and stirrers.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The 19 banned items
Meanwhile, the state government is slated to run a campaign to ensure compliance with the ban on 19 identified single-use plastic items starting July 1. The identified SUP items include earbuds, plastic sticks for balloons, flags, candy sticks, ice-cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol), plates, cups, glasses, forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping or packaging films around sweets boxes, invitation cards, cigarette packets, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 micron, and stirrers.