Single-use plastic ban partially lifted: Maharashtra allows use of these items1 min read . Updated: 03 Dec 2022, 09:36 AM IST
The Maharashtra government has changed its single-use plastic policy to allow a few things.
The Maharashtra government has tweaked its single-use plastic policy to allow a few things. As per the updated policy, it is now allowed to produce straws, cups, plates, forks and spoons from "compostable" materials, as per a senior official. A four-year plastic ban has now been partially eased by the Maharashtra government. The directive took effect on an immediate basis.