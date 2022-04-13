In a move that will benefit pensioners and superannuated elder citizens, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has announced the setting up of a single-window portal for these citizens.

Here is all you need to know about the single-window portal for pensioners, elder citizens

1) "The objective of Common Pension Portal is to create a single window digital mechanism for pensioners to raise their grievances and get the same resolved without approaching different authorities in person," he said.

2) Singh said the Portal will not only enable constant contact with pensioners and their associations across the country.

3) It will also regularly receive their inputs, suggestions as well as grievances for a prompt response.

4) He said that all ministries responsible to process, sanctioning or disbursing pension dues, are interlinked to this system and grievances are forwarded after assessment to the concerned ministry or department for resolution.

5)"Pensioners, as well as Nodal officers, can view the status of the grievance online till disposal in the system.," he added.

The Union Minister informed that since the launch of Doorstep Service for submission of Digital Life Certificate (DLC) through Postman in November 2020, more than 3,08,625 Life Certificates through India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) have been done.

"The facility to submit life certificate online through Jeevan PramaanPortal was launched by the Prime Minister in November 2014 with the objective to provide a convenient and transparent facility to pensioners for submission of Life Certificate," he said.

Singh added that doorstep banking for the collection of Life Certificates is in place in 100 cities by Public Sector Banks and the number of Life Certificates done through Banking Agents is 4,253.

Singh said that the 'Bhavishya' platform, an integrated online pension processing system is at present being successfully implemented in the main Secretariat of 96 ministries/ departments including 813 Attached Offices.

Singh directed the officials to create widespread awareness of the initiatives for the welfare of pensioners through official and social media channels.