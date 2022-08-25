Singtel to sell Bharti Airtel shares worth ₹12,900 crore2 min read . Updated: 25 Aug 2022, 08:00 AM IST
Singtel will trim 198 million shares of its direct stake in Bharti Airtel.
Singtel Group, a Singaporean telecommunications conglomerate, is selling its stake in Bharti Airtel. Prior to completion of the sale, Singtel has an effective stake of approximately 31.4% in Airtel. After the sale of 198 million shares, Singtel’s effective stake in the telecom will decrease to 29.7%.