‘Sinister attempts to kill…’: Cong slams Centre after ED raids on Tejashwi Yadav1 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 05:48 AM IST
Land for jobs scam: Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at the Delhi residence of Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.
Soon after ED conducted searches in the premises of former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav's family, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday accused the Narendra Modi government of making ‘sinister attempts to kill democracy’ by misusing probe agencies against Opposition leaders.
