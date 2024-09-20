Sinkhole swallows whole PMC truck in Pune’s Budwar Peth, netizens react: ‘Space technology’

A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) truck fell upside down in the premises of the City Post Office in Budwar Peth area after a huge sinkhole suddenly appeared in the parking area when the truck was moving

Written By Deepak Upadhyay
Published20 Sep 2024, 09:30 PM IST
A Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) truck on Friday fell upside down in the premises of the City Post Office in the Budwar Peth area after a huge sinkhole suddenly appeared in the parking area as when the truck was moving. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

In the viral video shared by ANI, the PMC truck can be seen standing still for the drainage cleaning work. Then the truck can be seen moving slowly, suddenly a portion of the parking area caves in and the truck sliding into the sinkhole rear-side first. Locals can be seen rushing towards the sinkhole to rescue the driver, who escapes unhurt from the truck timely.

According to PMC officials, the incident happened around 4 pm in the densely-populated locality of Budhwar Peth, the truck was there for drainage cleaning work.

The fire department officials said they received a call at 4.15 about the incident. “A truck and a few private two-wheelers parked at the spot fell into the hole. The truck driver is safe as he managed to escape. We are trying to pull the truck and the two-wheelers out of the hole using equipment,” Indian Express reported a fire official as saying.

News agency ANI reported that 20 jawans of the fire department, and police officials arrived soon after the incident at the spot for the rescue operation.

The fire department officials told PTI that the reasons for the sinkhole had yet to be ascertained, they further added that underground work of Pune Metro is going on in the area.

Netizen’s reaction

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

“Zameen ke niche vikas khojne gya hoga” reacted a user.

“If this is the situation of road in pune, imagine village roads.... Too much corruption” , reacted another user.

“The infra @PMCPune built, it’s Karma. I hope driver is safe,” posted a user.

 

“Space technology” mocked another user.

First Published:20 Sep 2024, 09:30 PM IST
