SIP registration to get faster with RBI directive on NACH mandate

MUMBAI: In its statement on developmental and regulatory policies, RBI has said it will make NACH available on all days instead of just working days of banks. National Automated Clearing House (NACH) is a system operated by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and is used to register Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs) with banks. According to experts, the new rule will significantly cut down the time for SIP registration.

According to mutual fund distributors, it currently takes 2-3 weeks to register SIPs through NACH. The speed depends on the investor’s bank, with some smaller banks or nationalised banks taking longer for registration.

This will speed up with the new RBI rules, say experts.

"NACH processing on all days will cut down the processing time for SIP registration and improve investor experience. There will also be less clustering of SIPs start/cycle days," said Ganesh Ram, CEO of Mutual Fund Utilities (MFU), an online mutual fund investment platform.

“As of now, most SIPs are scheduled for the 10th of every month followed by 5th, 15th and 20th. If distributors are confident of shorter mandate processing times, it will enable them to have wider SIP start/cycle dates. This will also possibly reduce the load on online MF platforms on specific days," he added.

According to Ram, delay or failure of NACH registration is the highest category of complaints from investors and this can come down with the new rules. According to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI), 14.08 lakh fresh SIPs were registered in April 2021 and 7.08 SIPs were discontinued or their tenure ended. An amount of ₹8,596 crore flowed into mutual funds through SIPs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

