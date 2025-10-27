SIR announcement: Which are 12 states, UTs where Election Commission will conduct voter list revision in second phase

The Election Commission of India, in a press conference on Monday, announced that after Bihar, now Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls will be carried out in 12 other states and Union Territories (UTs).

Advertisement

Here are the 12 states/UTs where SIR will be carried out starting tomorrow:

Andaman & Nicobar; Chhattisgarh; Gujarat; Kerala; Lakshwadweep; Madhya Pradesh, Puducherry, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

12 states/UTs where SIR will be carried out

Among the 12 states and UTs mentioned by the EC, assembly elections will be conducted in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry in 2026.

Advertisement

Assam, which will also go to polls next year, has been surprisingly kept out of the list.

While advocating the need for SIR, the EC said that electoral rolls have to be revised before every election or as per requirement.

It said that SIR ‘has already been done 8 times from 1951 till 2004’, and that the last SIR was done more than 21 years back, in 2002-2004.

As per the EC, changes in electoral rolls have occurred due to frequent migrations that result in voters getting registered at more than one place; non-removal of dead voters from electoral rolls, and due to wrongful inclusion of any foreigner.

EC on Aadhaar Card During the presser, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar stressed once again that Aadhaar Card is not a proof of citizenship, but can be furnished as identity proof during the SIR exercise.

Advertisement

When asked about West Bengal, where a leader had allegedly said that there will be bloodbath on the streets if a single voter's name gets deleted from the electoral roll, Kumar said that he is confident all state governments will execute their constitutional responsibilities.

The voters' list cleanup exercise has been concluded in Bihar, with the final list with nearly 7.42 crore electors published on September 30. Polling in the state will be held in two phases -- on November 6 and November 11 -- and the counting will take place on November 14.

The Election Commission has already held two conferences with state chief electoral officers (CEOs) to firm up the SIR rollout roadmap. Several CEOs have already put the voter lists after their last SIR on their websites.

Advertisement