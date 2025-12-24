SIR Draft Voter List 2025: How many names were deleted from electoral rolls across 11 states, UTs? What happens next?

The Election Commission of India released draft voter rolls for Andaman and Nicobar, Kerala, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, 23 December, after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.

About 95 lakh names have been excluded from the draft electoral rolls, which were published on Tuesday.

In the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, 64,000 of the 3.10 lakh electors have been removed from the draft rolls. In Kerala, the names of 24.08 lakh voters, out of 2.78 crore, were deleted. Of the 2.12 crore electors, 27.34 lakh names were dropped in Chhattisgarh, and in Madhya Pradesh, 42.74 lakh of the 5.74 crore electors were struck off after the first phase of the SIR.

With Tuesday's rolls, the poll panel has deleted names of as many as 3.68 crore voters across 11 states and Union Territories in the second round of SIR announced in October this year.

Tamil Nadu leads the list with the names of about 97 lakh people deleted from the voter list. In Gujarat, 73.73 lakh, or 14.5%, of the 5.08 crore electors were deleted from the first draft list. West Bengal saw 58 lakh names removed from the draft list. In Rajasthan, 44 lakh voters were removed.

Among the union territories, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands had the highest proportion of deletions, at 20.62%, or 64,014 out of 3,10 lakh voters. In absolute numbers, Puducherry topped the list with 1.03 lakh or 10.12% of 10.21 lakh.

What is SIR? The Election Commission announced the SIR of the electoral rolls on 24 June. All registered electors have to submit enumeration forms, and some categories of electors have to give additional documents to establish eligibility in order to remain on the rolls.

The SIR started in Bihar in June and resulted in the removal of 6 per cent, or approximately 47 lakh, voters from the state’s electoral rolls. Then, the poll panel started SIR in 12 states/UTs on 27 October.

The draft rolls for West Bengal, Rajasthan, Goa, Lakshadweep and Puducherry were published on 16 December, showing deletions of over 1 crore voters.

The draft roll of Uttar Pradesh, the last state in Round 2 of SIR, is scheduled to be published on 31 December.

What happens next? All the names deleted from the list have been marked as ‘shifted/absent’, ‘deceased’ or ‘enrolled at multiple places.’

The voters whose names have been deleted can apply for re-inclusion. Any genuine electors can still be added to the final roll by submitting their forms during the claims and objections period, which ends on 22 January, for the rolls published on Tuesday. Those enrolled at multiple places will be allowed to retain their registration at only one place.

The poll officials will take a final decision on the applications, and the final rolls will be issued on 14 February 2026.